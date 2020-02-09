MAGGIORE, Patricia Ann

MAGGIORE - Patricia Ann Of Buffalo, February 6, 2020, dear mother of Christopher Maggiore, Julie and Lisa Marie Williams; also survived by ten grandchildren; daughter of the late Victor M. and Helen (Woodell) Maggiore; sister of Victor (Julie), Allan (Connie), Robert (Jennifer), Anthony (Kathleen), Brian (Heather) Maggiore; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call for a family gathering at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Saturday, February 15, from 4-8 PM, at which time services will be held.