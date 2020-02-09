MADSEN, Paul

MADSEN - Paul Of the Town of Tonawanda, NY, January 31, 2020. Beloved husband of 54 years to the late Clare (Dempster) Madsen; loving father of Kimberly (Patrick) Miller, Joanne (Bruce) Schilling and John (Camille) Madsen; cherished grandfather of Nicole (David) Meyers, Cameron, Amanda and John; great-grandfather of Charlotte. Funeral Services and interment in Elmlawn Memorial Park were held privately. Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com