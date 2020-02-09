LATONA, Lucy A. (Rizzo)

Of South Buffalo, entered into rest February 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Louis Latona; devoted mother of Francine (late Jack) Giardina and Pamela (Ralph) Andolina; cherished grandmother of Melissa, Ralph Jr., Michael (Lauren), Louis, and Stephen; adored great-grandmother of Jack and Anna; loving daughter of the late Carl and Lena Rizzo; dear sister of Charles (Neline) and the late Pasquale (late Christine), Salvatore (Frances), Carl, and Joseph (Caroline) Rizzo; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Friday from 3-8 PM, where prayers will be held Saturday morning at 9 o'clock. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Rd., at 10 o'clock. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com