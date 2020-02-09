KOWALSKI, Daniel J.

KOWALSKI - Daniel J.

February 5, 2020 of Clarence NY. Beloved husband of the late Mary (Bartscheck) Kowalski; father of the late Daniel J. Kowalski II (Gregory Homsi); brother of the late Sophia Bess, Loretta Kowalski, Josephine Scoby, Helen Frank, Marion Meek, John, Walter and Leonard Kowalski; also survived by many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Family will be present on Wednesday, from 9:30 AM to 11 AM for Visitation, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Mary's Church in Swormville, at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, donations in Daniel's name may be made to St. Mary's Church. Share condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneralhome.com