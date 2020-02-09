KOPASZ, Isabella C.

KOPASZ - Isabella C. Passed away February 7, 2020, in Buffalo. She was born in Niagara Falls, NY, on December 29, 1921, to Luigi and Rosina (Campanaro) Scrivano. Isabella was the youngest of nine and a graduate of Niagara Falls High School. She worked at Moore Business Forms, and during WWII, sang professionally in the area at the Ted Ra Night Club and on radio station WJJL. She married Francis X. Thomas in May 1946 and lived in Buffalo. Survived by a son, Frank Thomas (Mathew Bourque); step-children, Paula Kopasz, John (Kathy) Kopasz, Timothy (Amy) Kopasz, Lisa (Frank) Zdarsky, special friend Dianne Ranic and several nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by her parents, brothers; Anthony (late Mary) Scrivano, John (late Angeline) Scrivano, Nicholas Scrivano, Louis "Gigi" (late Eleanor) Scrivano, sisters; Mary (late Salvatore) Fioritta, Frances (late John) Buzzelli, Amelia (late Joseph) DiCenzo, Rachel (late Peter) Pavone and husbands; Francis Thomas, John Gateff and John Kopasz. Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com