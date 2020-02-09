KOLEK, Patricia A. (Tisby)

Of North Tonawanda, Sunday, February 2, 2020. Passed away peacefully at home in the presence of her loving husband Harry Kolek after 56 years, of marriage; dearest Mom of Christine Kolek and Karen Kolek-Clapsadle; loving Grandma of Trevor J. (Krysta) Clapsadle and Alexis C. Clapsadle; also survived by her aunt Theresa Florek and many cousins. Patricia was a devout Jehovah's Witness. No prior visitation. Family will be present to greet relatives and friends SUNDAY, February 16th at Kingdom Hall Of Jehovah's Witnesses, 7375 Nash Rd., North Tonawanda at 3:30 PM. Arrangements by the saber funeral home (692-0271).