KAZMIERCZAK - Joseph P. "Joey"

Passed away peacefully on February 6, 2020, beloved son of Barb (nee Bodish) and Bruce Kazmierczak; devoted brother of Nichole (Phil) Cammarata; dearest grandson of Paul and Cookie Bodish and the late John and late Theresa "Baci" Kazmierczak; also survived by aunts, uncles, and cousins. Family will be present Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem), where a Celebration of Joey's Life will take place on Thursday at 10 AM. Online condolences may be made at: www.Pietszak.com