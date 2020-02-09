KARUZA, Elena (Scefanaviciute)

February 4, 2020, age 93. Beloved wife of the late Jurgis Karuza; devoted mother of Dr. Jurgis (Colleen) Karuza; loving grandmother of Dr. Elisabeth (Dr. Anthony Wang) Karuza of State College, PA and Jurgis Christopher Karuza of Los Angeles, CA; cherished great-grandmother of Sabina Wang. Services will be held in Chicago, IL. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716) 836-6500. Share condolences www.AMIGONE.com