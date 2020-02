JONES, Brenda A.

JONES - Brenda A. Of Buffalo, age 67, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Brenda is survived by her mother, Shirley Morris; her daughter, April Callens; her son, Horace Thompson; her brother, Curtis (Susan) Morris; two granddaughters (Ashley Chatman and Amaya Banks) and four great-grandchildren. Brenda's wishes were to be cremated. There will be no ceremony.