JETT - Nathan W. Of Buffalo, entered into rest February 6, 2020, loving son of Anne P. (nee Saunders) Jett (Stewart Stanton) and the late Timothy C. Jett; dear brother of Brigid O'Connor and Timothy Merrill; cherished nephew of Michael Saunders and Elizabeth (Leslie) Saunders; fond uncle of Ava, Everett and Tara. Mr. Jett was an Army veteran. No prior visitation. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME.