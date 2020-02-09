JAFFRI, Saeedha Mary (Emmerson)

JAFFRI - Saeedha Mary (nee Emmerson)

January 3, 2020. Our beloved mother, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her children and family after a three-year battle with cancer. Born in Seaham, England, she completed her Registered Nursing training at Sunderland General Hospital. She immigrated from England to the United States in 1969 with her former husband, Dr. Syed S. Jaffri. They raised four children in Williamsville, N.Y.

She is survived by four children, Dr. Naureen Jaffri-Callesto (Russell Callesto), Azhar Jaffri (Michelle Dean), Aalya Page (Adam Page) and Dr. Qasim Jaffri. Grandmother to Noah, Gabriel and Isaac Callesto; Hunter, Parker and Trevor Page; Jayden, Joshua and Ethan Jaffri. Her brother Arthur and Marie Emmerson and niece Julie Emmerson (Graeme Keslake) and family. Service held at the Jaffarya Center, January 4, 2020. Arrangements by JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Memorial donations may be made to Jaffarya Center, 10300 Transit Rd, East Amherst, NY 14051, and Roswell Park Cancer Institute.