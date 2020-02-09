IZARD, Harold Hale

IZARD - Harold Hale Former New York State Assemblyman, 80, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Harold was born July, 4th, 1939, in Buffalo, NY. He was a graduate of Kenmore West High School, he received an undergraduate degree from University at Buffalo, and he received his Masters in Education from Canisius College. He was active with the Boy Scouts and the Explorer Program, he taught biology at Sweet Home High School, he was employed as Scientific Advisor to the State Assembly, and served in many other civil service positions. Harold loved to dance, cutting a rug just weeks before he passed. He also loved to travel, having been to every state in the U.S. His favorite thing was having fun, and he had a lot of it! He was father to Arthur, Judy, Bruce, Kirk, Norman, Warren, Christian, Paul, Amy, Glenn, Gabriel, Michael, Stephen, Angel, and is survived by his siblings, Donald and Louise, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws, and grandchildren. Memorial on February 15, 2020 at Kenmore United Methodist, 32 Landers Rd., Kenmore. Service 3 PM. Calling Hours 4-6 PM. Donations in Harold's memory may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute.