HOOKER - Richard J., Jr. "Rick"

February 2, 2020; beloved son of Patricia (nee Brendel); loving brother of Robin (Bill) Kitson, Debra and Scott Hooker; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to gather for a Celebration of Rick's Life at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St.(near Harlem), Monday from 5 - 7 PM, where a Funeral Service will follow. www.Pietszak.com.