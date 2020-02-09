HODSON, Mary F. (Kern)

Of Getzville, NY, February 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John M. Hodson, MD; dearest mother of John E., Peter K. (Nora), and David T. (Esther) Hodson and Sarah F. (Mark) Marsack; grandmother of Christopher (Catherine) Marsack, Madeline and Leah Marsack, Emma (Dylan) Saxon, Marguerite and Leo Hodson; daughter of the late Edward and Frances (Ruthenberg) Kern; sister of the late Donald (Hildegard) Kern; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 4275 Harris Hill Rd., Williamsville, NY, Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 10:30 AM. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation or the Alzheimer's Association of WNY. Arrangements by: CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com