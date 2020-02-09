High School Extra: OP's Leah Pasqualetti repeats pole vault win

Fresh from her victory on Thursday at the Millrose Games in New York City, Leah Pasqualetti of Orchard Park won the pole vault at 12 feet, 6 inches in the Section VI Indoor Track & Field Team Championships on Saturday at Houghton College.

Pasqualetti, who set a Section VI and state record with a leap of 14-3 last week in Rochester, went two feet higher than the runner-up, junior Eve Giancarlo of Sweet Home. She won the sectional title a year ago, also with a leap of 12-6.

Lancaster’s Natalia Surdej, who also competed at the Millrose on Thursday, finishing second in the weight throw, won that specialty in the Section VI meet on Saturday with a throw of 58 feet, 3.5 inches. Surdej was deprived of a double in the throws however when she finished second to Serena Pagano of Holland/East Aurora in the shot put, who repeated her win of 2019.

There were four double-winners in individual events. Morgan Halt of Amherst won the girls 55-meter hurdles in 8.92 seconds and the high jump at 5-1. He was a repeat winner in both events.

Jayden Dubard of Cheektowaga won the boys weight throw (64-8) and the shot put (57-0.50).

Ronan McDonald of Falconer won the boys 3,200 in 9:39.24 and the 1,600 in 4:29.94.

Michael Wolfgang of Allegany-Limestone won the 55 hurdles at 7.94, repeating his triumph of a year ago, and high jump at 6 feet even.

William Averhart of Niagara Falls repeated his 2019 victory in the 55-meter dash (6.57) and also ran the lead leg on the Wolverines’ winning 4x200 relay.

Holland/East Aurora teams won both 4x800 relays. The girls (Geneva Green, Karis Ertel, Maggie McLaughlin and Emilia O’Leary) won in 10:22.27. The H/EA boys (Braden Tent, Brody Jones, Alex Hillyard and Evan Owens) won in 8:34.12.

Holland/East Aurora also won the girls 4x400 relay with a team of Megan McLaughlin, Cellia Cocca, Saige Ticen and Emma Murphy. Their time was 4:21.19.

Sydney Nowicki of Lockport won the girls 1,000 in 2:57.20 and was second to Emily Brown of Fredonia (4:52.60) in the 1,500, which Nowicki won last year.

The team championships went to Lancaster (119 points) in Class A, Holland/East Aurora (111) in Class B and Cheektowaga (125) in Class C for girls; Orchard Park (110), Sweet Home (84) and Falconer (111) for boys in the same class order.

16 champions from 2019 repeat in sectional matches

Niagara Falls in Class AA (232 points), Niagara Wheatfield in Class A (213.5), Iroquois in Class B (248) and Falconer in Class C-D (288) won team titles in the 2020 Section VI Class Wrestling Championships on Saturday at four different venues. Sixteen champions from 2019 won weight divisions again.

In the Class AA matches at Williamsville South, Myles Gronowski at 113, Cameron Catrabone of Williamsville North/East at 120, Willie McDougald of Niagara Falls at 145, Ryan Stencel of Lancaster at 182, Codie Scotland of Lancaster at 195 and Matt Wagner of Orchard Park at 220 were repeat champions. Last year Gronowski won at 106, Catrabone at 99, McDougald at 138 and Stencel at 152.

In Class A at North Tonawanda, Justin McDougald of Niagara Wheatfield at 138, Devin Collins of Hamburg at 145, Adam Daghestani of Grand Island at 170, Brian Bielec of Grand Island at 220 and Ryan Bitka of Amherst at 285 were champions again. Justin McDougald won at 132 in 2019 while Collins won at 138 and Daghestani at 160.

In Class B at Cheektowaga, Donovan Bukaczeski of Iroquois, the champion at 106 last year, won at 120. Jason Frazer of Tonawanda was on top of the podium at 170 this year after winning at 182 in 2019.

In the Class C-D meet at Falconer, Garrett Swan of Southwestern at 126, Gionvanni Schifano of Eden at 152 and Cleon Lawton of Franklinville at 170 won again. Swan won at 113 pounds last year and Schifano at 152.