HEPP, William C.

HEPP - William C. Of Blasdell, entered into rest on February 7, 2020, loving son of the late Carl and Rosaline (nee Schlaerth) Hepp; dear brother of Rosemary (late James) Doyle; also survived by many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Private funeral will be held at the convenience of the family. Entombment in Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online Condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuenralhome.com