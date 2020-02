HEINZ, June B. (Conrad)

HEINZ - June B. (nee Conrad)

February 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph G., dear sister of the late Carol (late Clyde) Aures; survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. No prior visitation. A celebration of June's life will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the SPCA of WNY. Online register book at www.smithweismantelfuneralhome.com