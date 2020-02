HASSETT, Margaret

HASSETT - Margaret Of South Buffalo, at the age of 70, on January 26, 2020, daughter of the late James C. and Josephine (nee Zielinska) Hassett; also survived by a loving extended family and friends. Memorial Mass to be announced by O'CONNELL-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 1075 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna, (823-0124). Online condolences may be offered at www.OCONNELL-MURPHYFUNERAL.com