HALL, Joan A. (Meyer)

Of West Seneca, formerly of Angola, entered into rest February 3, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth E. Hall; loving mother of Linda (Gary) Gable, Sharon Militello, Gail (Patrick) Carrus, Debbie (Michael) Hall, Noreen (Paul) Terranova, Kimberly (Stan) Petko, and Charles Hall; cherished grandmother of 11 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Samuel and Leona Meyer; dear sister of the late Judith Dimino; also survived by many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Joan will be remembered for her love of family and a good game of cards. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com