GRIMES, Jack J.

GRIMES - Jack J. February 7, 2020, beloved husband of Betty Mae (nee Chapman) Grimes; loving father of Cheryl (Mike) Martin and Tammy (late Dan)Feeney; cherished Papa of Chanin (Terry) Moore, Shaun (Danielle) Martin, Brittany (Brad) Hemingway, Jayme (Josh) Delong, Danielle (Will) Crawford and Jacob and Jack Feeney; great-Papa of eleven great-grandchildren; dear brother of Joan (late Frank) Kowalski and the late Elaine (Leonard) Doughty, Hayden (Larue) Grimes, Melvin Grimes, Joyce (Cam) Hricko and Elliot Grimes; brother-in-law of Betty and Theresa Grimes; survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Private Funeral Services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at mertzfh.com