GREGORY, Anna (Mangione)

GREGORY - Anna (nee Mangione)

February 7, 2020, wife of the late Joseph; mother of Robert (Joann) Burns; grandmother of Kim Selva, Jeffrey (Kristina) and Jonathan (Eric) Burns; great-grandmother of Madisyn and Alexa Selva and Rowan Graham Burns; sister of Thomas and Sam Mangione, Jenny Jodoin and the late Rose DiChiaro, Joseph and Iggy Mangione. Funeral service Tuesday at 11 AM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew, (two blocks East of Dick Rd.). Visitation Monday 5-8 PM. Online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com