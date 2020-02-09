Emma Roland's hat trick leads Williamsville girls to state hockey finals

Emma Roland scored two of her three goals unassisted in the first period and Williamsville went on to a rout of Plattsburgh (Section VII) 7-0 in the semifinals of the New York State Public High Schools Athletic Association girls hockey playoffs in Lake Placid. The game was postponed Friday due to bad weather.

The victory came in coach Rick Hopkins’ 200th game as coach of the combined team from Williamsville South, Williamsville North and Williamsville East high schools.

Elizabeth Jackson, with assists from Laura Kaplan and Ellie Schau, opened the scoring for the Section VI champions just a minute and 18 seconds into the first period.

Emma Roland scored twice at 6:13 and 8:47 and Claire O’Donnell’s score from eighth-grader Kiersten Smith and sophomore Vanessa Willick made it 4-0 at 12:20.

Goals by Jenna Cavalieri, from Schau and Jackson at 1:54 of the second, and Lindsey Powers from Willick at 6:12 built a 6-0 lead for Williamsville going into the third period. Emma Roland got her hat trick at 4:17 of the third with her sister, Erin, assisting.

Williamsville will be trying for its second straight state title against Clinton of Section III on Sunday at

6 p.m.

Clinton advanced with a 1-0 victory over Salmon River in the first semifinal at the Herb Brooks Arena.

Roland, who has signed to play college hockey at RIT, now has 31 goals and 14 assists in 20 games for Williamsville this season.

Williamsville (16-2-2) is ranked No. 1 and Clinton No. 3 in the MyHockey state ratings. Salmon River

was ranked No. 2.