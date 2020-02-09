EIFERT, Edward J.

EIFERT - Edward J. Of Newfane, NY. Husband of Bonnie Cook Eifert, entered into rest on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 in Niagara Hospice House after a short battle with cancer. He was born in Lockport, NY on June 9, 1944, the son of the late James and Anna Wick Eifert. Ed graduated from DeSales High School, served in the National Guard, attended Erie County Technical Institute, and worked at Harrison Radiator, retiring in 1999 after 37 years. He was recently honored for his 50 years of active membership in the Miller Hose Company where he was Chief from 1988-1991. Ed was exempt from Wrights Corners Fire Company where he was past president, President of Niagara County Haz-Mat Team, involved with the Town of Newfane Fire Prevention, a member of the Mayville VFW Post 8647, and a member of St. Brendan on the Lake Parish. Ed also enjoyed his cabin, which he built himself, hunting, fishing, and watching his grandchildren drive his tractors. Father of Michele (Tod) Eifert-Ferguson, Mark Eifert, James (Natalie) Eifert, and Jill (Patrick) Harlach; brother of William (Susan) Eifert, Margaret (Paul Wendelgass) Eifert, and the late David Eifert and Mary Ann Garewal.; brother-in-law of Khem Garewal, Beverly Cook, and Rebecca Cronk; also survived by six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, nephews, and cousins. Family and friends may call at the Rutland-Corwin Funeral Home, Inc., 2670 Main St., Newfane, NY on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 4 - 8PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Brendan on the Lake Parish, 3455 Ewings Road, Newfane, NY on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 10:30AM. Burial will be in Wrights Corners Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Miller Hose Fire Company, 6161 McKee Street, Newfane, NY 14108. Please visit www.rutland-corwin.com to send the family a condolence.