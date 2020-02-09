DOMBROWSKI, Helen M. (Cash)

DOMBROWSKI - Helen M. (nee Cash)

Of Buffalo, NY, February 8, 2020, at age 91, beloved wife of the late Richard P.; loving mother of Eileen (late Harry) Harnisch and Kathleen (Thomas) Batugowski; devoted grandmother of Mark (Teresa), Christopher (Christina), Alexander and Sarah; great-grandmother of Eryk and Sara; dear sister of Ann Stengel, Joseph Cash and the late Catherine Mozer; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation at the KOLANO FUNERAL HOME, 396 Amherst St. (near Grant) on Tuesday 4-8 PM, where prayers will be held Wednesday at 9:30 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Assumption Church at 10 AM. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Share online condolences at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com