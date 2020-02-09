CRISSY, William J.

February 3, 2020, of East Aurora, NY. Beloved husband of the late Adrianne (nee Casseri); dearest father of Nancy (Roger) Bye, Linda (Jeffrey) Lexo, Dennis (Mary) Crissy, Patricia (late Lee) Bure, Andrew (Teresa) Crissy and the late Bill (Kathleen) Crissy; cherished grandfather of 14 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; sister of Maryann (Arthur) Prentiss and was predeceased by four brothers and one sister; beloved uncle to many. There will be no prior visitation. Friends and relatives are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at Immaculate Conception Church, East Aurora, NY, on March 21 at 9:30 AM (please assemble at the church). Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to the Immaculate Conception School's Guardian Angel Program. Online condolences may be shared at www.woodfh.com. Arrangements by WOOD FUNERAL HOME, East Aurora.