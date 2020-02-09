COYLE, James E.

COYLE - James E. January 31, 2020, beloved husband of Rosemary (nee Gallagher) Coyle; dearest father of Mary Anne (Mark) Flowers, Colleen (Kelly) Dalli and the late James Coyle and the late Sharlene Turner; loving grandfather of James (Christine), Jacob, Jonathan Coyle, Erik Turner, Elizabeth, Marissa and the late Rachel Dalli and six great-grandchildren. Friends may call Wednesday, February 11, 2020, 3-7 PM at the REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 657 Abbott Rd. (corner Red Jacket Pkwy.). Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Thursday at 10 AM at Epiphany of Our Lord R.C. Church, North Collins, NY (please assemble at church).