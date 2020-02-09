CIURCZAK, Francis Marion, Ed.D

CIURCZAK - Francis Marion, Ed.D Of Orlando, FL, passed away on January 24, 2020, at age 86. Beloved husband of Patricia (McKeon) Ciurczak; loving father of Roberta (Ronald) Baughman, Gary (Diane) Ciurczak, and Dale Ciurczak; adored grandfather of Peter Ciurczak (Elizabeth McIntyre) and Monica (Brian) Boutin; brother of the late Helen Specyal, Adeline Klima, the late Thomas Ciurczak, the late Robert Ciurczak and Geraldine Ciurczak; also survived by many nieces and nephews. He grew up in Buffalo, NY and serving in the armed forces was a formative part of his life. His passion for music and playing piano knew no bounds, and he played his entire life. His interest in music continues on through his children and grandchildren. He was a consummate education professional and worked in NY, PA, and IL. With his wife and life partner Pat, the family took vacations across the US and Canada, where everyone learned. His commitment to social justice was total, and he maintained that commitment relentlessly. No formal services are planned at this time.