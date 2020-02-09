CARSON, Frances (Kell)

Of Lancaster, NY, February 7, 2020, beloved wife of the late James; loving mother of Thomas (Patricia), Brian and the late Charles; grandmother of Craig (Tracy) Carson, Matthew (Sarah) Carson, Tiffany Carson and Cierra Cantrell; great-grandmother of ten; predeceased by brothers and sisters and survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Saturday, April 25, from 10-11 AM with services being held at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com