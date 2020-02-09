Canisius and Niagara get Atlantic Hockey victories

Sophomore Lee Lapid’s second period goal and 23 saves by freshman goalie Jacob Barczewski gave Canisius a 1-0 victory over Air Force Saturday at LECOM Harborcenter in Atlantic Hockey Association hockey.

Niagara also won, completing a four-game season sweep over Mercyhurst with a 4-2 win in Erie, Pa.

Lapid’s ninth goal of the season came on a breakaway in the first period. Barczewski held off the Falcons the rest of the way to give Canisius (8-15-5, 7-10-5-3 AHA) the victory.

Freshman Alex Schilling had 30 saves for Air Force (8-15-5, 8-11-5-4).

“Our structure was great; our effort was great. When I think about how we played, we definitely played together,” Canisius coach Trevor Large said. “It felt like Air Force wasn’t able to get momentum, or really many scoring chances at all in the game.”

With its victory over Mercyhurst, Niagara (8-16-4, 8-10-4 AHA) leapfrogged Holy Cross and Canisius to land in eighth place in the conference standings, putting them in even better position to host a first-round playoff series. Mercyhurst is 5-22-1, 3-18-1 in AHA.

Chris Harpur scored off a drop pass by Luke Edgerton to give Niagara a 1-0 lead at 2:30 of the first period.

Ben Sokay and Noah Delmas scored second period goals for Niagara, which soon found itself in penalty trouble after Mercyhurst scored a goal late in the period.

The Purple Eagles killed off a 5-minute major penalty that lasted into the third, but Mercyhurst was able to score with 2:01 left in the third.

Still skating three against six, Harpur was able to score his second of the game with 1:39 left. Harpur became the first defenseman to score twice in a game for Niagara since Delmas did so on Dec. 1, 2018 at Western Michigan.