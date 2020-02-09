BROOMFIELD, Thelma I.

BROOMFIELD - Thelma I. Of Springville, NY, died at the age of 88 on February 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband James, sister Ruth McNerney, and brother Norman Blumenstein. She is survived by her children Denise (Bill) Swartz, James (Rae) Broomfield, Scott (Cathy) Broomfield, Rachel Dispenza, nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. No prior visitation. Arrangements by Smith-Weismantel Funeral Home of Springville.