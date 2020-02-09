BRADY, Frank V.

BRADY - Frank V. Age 69, of Glenwood, NY, died February 8, 2020. Friends may call Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the Smith-Weismantel Funeral Home, 271 E. Main St., Springville, where a Memorial Service will be held at 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels, 8812 Rt. 240, Colden, NY 14033 or to American Legion: China Post 1, 13359 North Highway 183, Suite 406-566, Austin, TX 78750 or by chinapost1.org. Online condolences may be offered at smithweismantelfuneralhome.com