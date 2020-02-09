BOSSLER, F. Bert

BOSSLER - F. Bert February 2, 2020 at the age of 94; beloved husband of the late Blanche S. (nee Hudson) Bossler; devoted father of Barbara Bossler Long, Beverly Bossler (James Tsui), and Bethanne (Peter) Bossler Kogut; loving grandfather of Kristine (Scott Vaillancourt), Kelly, Benjamin, Mia, Larissa (fiance Peter Haglund), and Alyson (Zachary Williams); cherished great-grandfather of Kyle, Jaiden, Alex, and Conner; dearest brother of the late Robert B. (late Ann) Bossler, Jr. and the late David P. (late Pauline) Bossler; also survived by Heather Yannello (Larry Sams) and loving nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Bert's life will be held on Sunday, February 16th from 2 to 4 PM at the Coventry Hall located in Canterbury Woods, 705 Renaissance Drive, Williamsville, NY. Arrangements by (Amherst Chapel) AMGIONE FUNERAL HOME, Inc. Entombment to be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bert's memory may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. or the American Cancer Society. Please share online condolences at www.AMIGONE.com.