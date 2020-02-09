BLOCK, Norbert J.

BLOCK - Norbert J. February 7, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Magdalena M. (nee Gohring) Block; loving father of the late Michael Block and Roman Block; grandfather of Alex and Russell Block; great-grandfather of three great-grandchildren; brother of George (the late Jan) Block, Irmgard (the late Stanley) Jankowski, Rita (the late Grover) Brkljac-Payne and the late Jutta (Wilhelm) Evelt; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst, NY 14226 from 2-5 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held at 5 PM. Online condolences may be shared at www.thedietrichfuneralhome.com