BEESON, Eva E. (Englert)

February 8, 2020, age 90. Beloved wife of the late Rev. John F. Beeson; loving mother of Robert (Dr. Heather Auld) Beeson, Brooke (Adrian Carless) Beeson and Dawn (Dr. William) Maher; cherished grandmother of Katrina (Fr. J. Eric Thompson) Macaluso, Rebecca (Mark) Roberson, Virginia (Rick Hebb) Beeson and John (Elizabeth) Maher; adored great-grandmother of five; dear sister of Edwina (Harry) Davenport, Alvin (Jaci) Englert, Ruth Mansfield, Elosia Mitchell, Joseph (Karen) Englert, Sally (Robert) Lagas and Thomas (Roni) Englert and the late Emil Englert; in addition, she leaves step-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and several cousins. The family will be present on Friday from 4-8 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main Street, Clarence, where Funeral Services will be held on Saturday at 11 AM. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Beechwood Homes. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com