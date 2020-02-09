Bandits get most lopsided win of season in Vancouver

The Buffalo Bandits took down Vancouver by their largest victory margin of the season Friday night, beating the Warriors, 15-8.

Corey Small had a hat trick to lead all Bandits scorers. Dhane Smith’s eight points (two goals, six assists) were a team-high.

Buffalo jumped out to a 4-2 lead after the first quarter thanks to three consecutive goals from Smith, Josh Byrne and Chris Cloutier.

The Bandits led 9-4 at the halftime break. Unlike the team’s clash with Rochester on Jan. 31, Buffalo kept its foot on the gas pedal and didn’t allow Vancouver to get back in the game.

Buffalo closed out the game with four straight goals to secure its fifth straight victory.

The Bandits will travel across the border Sunday afternoon to play Toronto at 3 p.m.