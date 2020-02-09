Amerks blanked by Marlies

The familiar nemesis Toronto Marlies rose up and defeated the Rochester Americans, 4-0, before 5,402 at

Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto behind the 38-saves of goaltender Joseph Woll.

Although they outshot the Marlies, 38-23, the Amerks could not get the puck past Woll and suffered their second straight loss after a six-game winning streak. Rochester lost at home to the Syracuse Crunch on Friday night, 5-2.

Mason Marchment scored twice, once in the first period and on the power play in the second to give Toronto a 2-0 lead. Marchment had 10 goals this season.

The Marlies scored two empty-net goals in the third after Rochester pulled goalie Andrew Hammond in a desperate attempt to break through Woll and the Marlies’ defense.

Matt Read at 16:02 and Joseph Duszak with 54 seconds left scored the empty-netters.

Hammond stopped 21 of the 23 shots he faced.

Dalton Smith of the Amerks received a double-minor for roughing just 2 seconds into the second period and was given a game misconduct in the third for 14 penalty minutes total.

Rasmus Asplund and Andrew MacWilliam each had four shots on goal for the Amerks. Casey Mittelstadt had one shot on for Rochester and was a minus-2 along with Lawrence Pilut, Kevin Porter and Remi Elie.

Rochester is 1-3 against the Marlies this season, one of the defeats an overtime loss. Toronto has won the last two meetings, 5-2 and 4-0. The Marlies knocked Rochester out of the Calder Cup playoffs in three straight games last season.