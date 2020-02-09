AMATO, Carmela "Kay"

February 2, 2020, age 100. Beloved daughter of the late Angelo and Maria (nee Marruca) Amato; dear sister of the late Joseph (Marge), Gregory (Lucy), Rudolph and Charles (Rosalie) Amato; loving sister-in-law of Rosalia Amato; cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews; predeceased by two nieces and a nephew. Services were held privately. If desired, memorials may be made in Carmela's name to the Alzheimer's Association, Western New York Chapter, 6215 Sheridan Dr. #100, Williamsville, NY 14221. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., (716) 836-6500. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com