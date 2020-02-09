ALLEN, Stuart L., Jr.

ALLEN - Stuart L., Jr. February 7, 2020, age 95, beloved husband of Lori Allen and the late Lorraine P. (nee Eckert) Allen; loving father of Michael S., Thomas W. (Nancy), Terry J. (Linda), Patty J. and the late Mark E. (Ann) Allen; dear step-father of Jason and late Joseph Sole; cherished grandfather of 13 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchild; caring brother of Linda (Andy) Bialek and the late Marilyn (late Joseph) Sudan, Sally (Phil) Mergel, John and Walter (late Barb) Allen; also survived by nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend Funeral Services on Wednesday at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (corner of Parker Blvd.) at 11 AM. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com