With DWI case pending, Niagara Falls woman gets another DWI

A woman whose driver's license had been revoked due to a prior drunken driving arrest was picked up and given another driving while intoxicated charge early Saturday, Niagara Falls Police reported.

Heather J. Falsetti, 43, of Buffalo Avenue, Niagara Falls, was stopped shortly after 1 a.m. in the 1700 block of Pine Avenue after a routine license plate check showed problems with the vehicle, police said. Officers then learned that she had no valid driver's license due to her refusal to submit to a Breathalyzer test from a drunken-driving case that remains pending in the Town of Wheatfield.

A breath test Saturday morning showed Falsetti's blood-alcohol content to be 0.17, almost twice the legal limit, police said. She was charged with driving while intoxicated and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, a felony. Additional charges of making an unsafe turn and having no registration or inspection were also lodged.