Wine bottle attack leads to felony assault charge for Niagara Falls man

A Niagara Falls man was charged with felonious assault early Saturday for allegedly breaking into another man's motel room while that man slept and attacking him with a wine bottle, Niagara Falls Police reported.

Police said that the 29-year-old victim was asleep inside his room at 2 a.m. in the Niagara Falls Motel, 8710 Niagara Falls Blvd., when he heard someone trying to break in the door to his room. A man then entered and began hitting him on the head with a large green wine bottle. The victim sustained a "golf ball-sized" knot to his forehead and a bloody nose in the attack, police said, but refused medical treatment.

When questioned at his room in the same motel, Jesse J. Scott, 48, reportedly told police that the victim had stolen from him earlier, leading to the fight. In addition to second-degree assault, Scott was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief for breaking the motel room door and second-degree burglary.