Victim's detective work leads to charges against teen niece

Some detective work by the victim of a credit card thief helped identify a juvenile suspect, police reported.

After determining several unauthorized purchases were made using her credit card information, a Town of Niagara woman began investigating, according to police.

With several of the unauthorized purchases made Jan. 23 at the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls on Military Road, the woman went to the stores where purchases were made, police said.

One of the stores was Zumiez, where the buyer furnished an email address in order to be credited with store reward points, police reported.

The victim realized the email address belonged to her 14-year-old niece. An employee at another store further helped confirm the suspect's identity, according to police, who said the teenager will be petitioned to Family Court.