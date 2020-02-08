SUROWEIC, Lawrence "Larry"

February 6, 2020 age 86 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of 64 years to Marie (nee Burzynski) Surowiec; dearest father of Debra (Donald Sr.) Zgoda and Lynn (Croce) Biondolillo; dear grandfather of Donald Jr. (Brianna) Zgoda, Christina Biondolillo, Joseph Biondolillo (Katie Chojnacki) and Jeffrey Zgoda (Elizabeth Klock); great-grandfather of Corbyn Zgoda; son of the late John and Julia (nee Balisiak) Surowiec; brother of late Kathleen (late Casey) Michalski, late George (late Irene) Hora, Raymond (late Adele) Surowiec, late Eddie (Anita) Surowiec, late Adam (Shirley) Surowiec, late Martin Sr. (late Helen) Surowiec, late John (late Gertrude) Hora, late Michael (late Arletta) Hora, late Frank Hora and the late Arthur Hora; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Sunday February 9th from 4 - 8 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd., (south of Como Park Blvd.) where Funeral Services will be held Monday at 9:15 AM and from St. Martha Parish at 10 AM. Interment St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Mr. Surowiec was the owner of Larry's Lounge and a butcher at Federal Meats. For 30 years, Larry loved working at the family business Otto's restaurant putting in many hours performing all types of duties. www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com.