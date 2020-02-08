RENTAS, Carmen

RENTAS - Carmen Of Buffalo, entered into rest February 6, 2020; devoted mother of Samuel Ralat (Diana Jusino) and Cristy (Jose) Rivera; cherished grandmother of six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Carlos Rentas and Ramona Santiago; dear sister of Rafael Rentas; predeceased by four brothers and one sister; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the lombardo funeral home (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St. near Harlem, on Sunday from 2 - 6 PM. Funeral Service will be held on Monday morning, at 11 o'clock. Entombment, Forest Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences at www.Lombardofuneralhome.com.