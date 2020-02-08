RAUCH, Milton R.

Rauch - Milton R.

Died in Sarasota, FL at Sarasota Memorial Hospital after a recent injury at age 92. Milton was born in Buffalo, NY June 14, 1927. He attended Bennett High School and served as a Seaman 1st Class in the US Navy at the end of WWII. He was a skilled dental technician to the dental practice of Frank E. Hayden. He and his family lived in Buffalo until 1978, when he and Isabel relocated to Sarasota. He is survived by his wife, Isabel (Luttrell); his children, Ruth and Paul; his daughter-in-law, Debra, and his grandchildren, Heather and Shawn. Burial arrangements will be private.