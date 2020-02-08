PHILIPPS, Mary C. (Conway)

February 6, 2020. Beloved wife of Ferdinand E. Philipps; beloved mother of Michael (Bonnie), Patrick (Cheryl), Charles (Mary Jo), and Thomas Philipps; loving grandmother of 13 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Family and friends may call Monday from 4-8 PM at THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10 AM at St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church, 157 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga, NY 14215. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Online condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com