PETERS, Richard E.

PETERS - Richard E. Age 71 of the City of Tonawanda, February 5, 2020. Son of the late Aloysius and June (nee Roberts) Peters, brother of Marc (Karen) Peters and the late Thomas (late Donna) Peters. Also four nieces and one nephew. Richard was a graduate of Tonawanda Senior High School. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, February 9, from 2 - 6 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan & Broad Sts.) in Tonawanda, where a funeral service will be conducted at 6 PM, Sunday evening, following the calling hours. Everyone welcome. Condolences may be shared online at www.rothfuneral.com