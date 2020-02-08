Mike Harrington's NHL Power Rankings

Through Friday's games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.

1. Boston Bruins. Took over top slot in overall standings with five straight wins. (3)

2. Washington Capitals. Amazing that Ovechkin is on a 61-goal pace at age 34. (1)

3. Tampa Bay Lightning. Unheralded year for Cirelli with 39 points, plus-24 rating. (5)

4. St. Louis Blues. Hit first real post-Cup funk with 4-5-1 stretch. (2)

5. Pittsburgh Penguins. League leader in home wins with 19. (4)

6. Columbus Blue Jackets. Elvis Mania grows with 12th win, fifth shutout. (7)

7. Colorado Avalanche. Own 6-1 wins in KeyBank Center in consecutive seasons. (6)

8. New York Islanders. Dropped out of third in Metro and into thick of wild-card battle. (8)

9. Vancouver Canucks. "Sedin Week" capped by jersey retirements on Wednesday. (10)

10. Carolina Hurricanes. Super Bowl salute post-game Surge was a viral hit. (11)

11. Toronto Maple Leafs. Had to spring for new backup goalie in Kings' Campbell. (13)

12. Florida Panthers. Stunning four-goal third in Toronto. (9)

13. Dallas Stars. Blew 2-0 lead, lost to Wild on goal in final 28 seconds. (14)

14. Philadelphia Flyers. Biggest home/road disparity of any team in East race. (12)

15. Arizona Coyotes. Stellar defensive effort in blanking of Flying McDavids. (18)

16. Vegas Golden Knights. Wait continues for them to take charge of Pacific. (17)

17. Edmonton Oilers. Home clunker against San Jose was a setback. (15)

18. Calgary Flames. Three-game slide, Giordano injury raises lots of questions. (16)

19. Nashville Predators. Crept within one point of wild card. (20)

20. Winnipeg Jets. Snapped Blues' 11-game home point streak. (21)

21. Chicago Blackhawks. Wild West: Only two points out -- but behind five teams. (19)

22. Montreal Canadiens. Sad to see them under .500 in Bell Centre, a palace of the sport. (22)

23. Minnesota Wild. Parise hits 1,000 games for his career. (23)

24. New York Rangers. Tough to be a teen: Kakko (seven goals) with just one in his last 33 games. (24)

25. Buffalo Sabres. New York win aside, fans properly enraged by embarrassing start to homestand. (25)

26. San Jose Sharks. Will Thornton and Marleau chase Cup somewhere else after deadline? (26)

27. Anaheim Ducks. Miller burned by Tavares tip in final seconds of OT in Toronto. (28)

28. New Jersey Devils. Like Kakko, tough to be a teen: Hughes with six goals in 45 games. (29)

29. Ottawa Senators. Announcing crowds of under 10,000. League has a crisis on its hands. (27)

30. Los Angeles Kings. Scenery will be interesting in outdoor game vs. Avs at Air Force. (30)

31. Detroit Red Wings. Other than Larkin and Bernier, they're terrible. Shame on you, Sabres. (31)