Passed away February 4, 2020 in Sisters of Charity Hospital, Buffalo. Born September 7, 1927 in Clarence Center, NY he was the son of John W. and Martha (Seward) Muchow, Sr. He was predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Faye (Grimmer) Muchow. Jigger is survived by his children Rebecca (Pat) Hagen, Peggy (John) Torrelli, William (Teresa) Muchow, and Martha (Dave) Glaser; eight grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends may call Sunday, February 9, from 1-5 PM in Prudden & Kandt funeral home, 242 Genesee St., Lockport. A Funeral Service will be held Monday, February 10, at 11 AM in the Zion Lutheran Church, 9535 Clarence Center Rd., Clarence Center, NY 14032. Relative and friends are invited to a luncheon in his honor after the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the church would be appreciated by the family. Visit at www.pruddenandkandt.com.