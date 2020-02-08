LENAHAN, John R., Sr. "Dick"

LENAHAN - John R., Sr. "Dick"

Of Angola, NY, February 4, 2020. Beloved husband of 56 years of Diane (nee Savage) Lenahan; dearest father of Dickie (Laurie) Lenahan, Julianne (Douglas) Eich and the late James C. Lenahan; loving grandfather of Steven Paulick, Timothy Eich and Heather, CJ and Joshua Armstrong; great-grandfather of Savannah Lenahan; son of the late Francis and Olive Lenahan; dear brother of Madonna (Charles) Rychnowski, David (Mary Ann) Lenahan, Fran (Diana) Lenahan and the late Thomas (Shirley) Lenahan, Sis (late Nick) Sterlace and Paul (Donna) Lenahan; brother-in-law of Charles (Sharon) Savage and Ronald (Russ) Savage; also survived by a large loving family and many dear friends. The family will be present to receive friends Sunday, from 1-3 and 5 -7PM at the (Hamburg Chapel), JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd., (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555) where prayers will be said Monday morning at 8:45 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Mother of Good Counsel Church at 9:30AM. Dick was proud to be married to his best friend Diane for 56 years, owner of Len-Tec Dental Lab for 45 years, a Professor at ECC South for 43 years, Buffalo Bills season ticket holder since 1960 and a member of the Banana Club for many, many years. Please share online condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com.