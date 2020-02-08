KUBISTY, Dolores L. (Chudzik)

February 6, 2020, of Orchard Park, NY. Beloved wife of the late Walter; dearest mother of Dr. Cheryl Kubisty, Donna (Joseph) Cipriani, and Laura Hartman; grandmother of Joseph J. and Sonia L. Cipriani and Jonathan J. and Gabrielle E. Hartman; daughter of the late Steven and Joan (nee Dobala) Chudzik; sister of Gertrude (late Richard) Sobolewski and Patricia Hyzy; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Chapel Service Monday at 9:00 AM.